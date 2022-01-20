Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

I Set My Friends on Fire Hold Festival URL Hostage for Spot on Lineup

"WHATEVER YOU GUYS ARE PAYING MCR, WE’LL DO IT FOR HALF," they offered to Live Nation

i set my friends on fire when we were young fest url festival 2022
I Set My Friends on Fire
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 20, 2022 | 5:36pm ET

    When We Were Young 2022 is a modern slice of Warped Tour heaven, including everyone from back in the day — or almost everyone. When I Set My Friends on Fire saw they had been left off the lineup, they declared a guerrilla meme war, even going so far as to purchase WhenWeWereYoungFest.com to hold it hostage.

    It all began with a series of incredulous comments. “LIVENATION ARE YOU SERIOUS?” they wrote following the festival announcement. To everyone planning on attending, they added, “SEE YOU IN THE PARKING LOT I GUESS.” They also made a generous offer: “WHATEVER YOU GUYS ARE PAYING MCR, WE’LL DO IT FOR HALF,” and vowed, “WE ARE GOING TO MEME OURSELVES ONTO THIS ONE WAY OR ANOTHER.”

    Finally, on Tuesday, the titans of 2008 dropped the big bomb: “HEY LIVENATION,” they wrote, “GUESS WHO OWNS WHENWEWEREYOUNGFEST.COM.” Head to that site, and you’ll be redirected to I Set My Friends on Fire’s Facebook page. Checkmate, Live Nation.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Of course, this invites a couple of questions. To start, do they have the correct URL? No — that would be WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com. But is this meme war going to work? Also no. However, it’s a hilarious stab at relevance, and great promotion for the band’s upcoming tour.

    If you’re feeling nostalgic for “Things That Rhyme with Orange” or a heavy rock cover of Soulja Boy’s “Crank That,” you can buy tickets for I Set My Friends on Fire’s tour through their Facebook page. Check out a selection of their posts below. To see My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne and more, book your seat to When We Were Young 2022 over yonder.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

midnight new album 2022

Midnight Announce New Album Let There Be Witchery, Share "Szex Witchery": Stream

January 20, 2022

A Day to Remember Mark Hoppus song

A Day To Remember Release New Version of "Re-Entry" Featuring Blink-182's Mark Hoppus

January 20, 2022

melody's echo chamber emotional eternal looking backward stream new song new album

Melody's Echo Chamber Announces New Album Emotional Eternal, Shares "Looking Backward": Stream

January 20, 2022

disclosure 2022 us tour dates

Disclosure Announce 2022 US Tour

January 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

I Set My Friends on Fire Hold Festival URL Hostage for Spot on Lineup

Menu Shop Search Sale