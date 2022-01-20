I Set My Friends on Fire Hold Festival URL Hostage for Spot on Lineup

When We Were Young 2022 is a modern slice of Warped Tour heaven, including everyone from back in the day — or almost everyone. When I Set My Friends on Fire saw they had been left off the lineup, they declared a guerrilla meme war, even going so far as to purchase WhenWeWereYoungFest.com to hold it hostage.

It all began with a series of incredulous comments. “LIVENATION ARE YOU SERIOUS?” they wrote following the festival announcement. To everyone planning on attending, they added, “SEE YOU IN THE PARKING LOT I GUESS.” They also made a generous offer: “WHATEVER YOU GUYS ARE PAYING MCR, WE’LL DO IT FOR HALF,” and vowed, “WE ARE GOING TO MEME OURSELVES ONTO THIS ONE WAY OR ANOTHER.”

Finally, on Tuesday, the titans of 2008 dropped the big bomb: “HEY LIVENATION,” they wrote, “GUESS WHO OWNS WHENWEWEREYOUNGFEST.COM.” Head to that site, and you’ll be redirected to I Set My Friends on Fire’s Facebook page. Checkmate, Live Nation.

Of course, this invites a couple of questions. To start, do they have the correct URL? No — that would be WhenWeWereYoungFestival.com. But is this meme war going to work? Also no. However, it’s a hilarious stab at relevance, and great promotion for the band’s upcoming tour.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for “Things That Rhyme with Orange” or a heavy rock cover of Soulja Boy’s “Crank That,” you can buy tickets for I Set My Friends on Fire’s tour through their Facebook page. Check out a selection of their posts below. To see My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Avril Lavigne and more, book your seat to When We Were Young 2022 over yonder.