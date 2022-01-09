Indianapolis Man Makes Bomb Threat to Jump Line at Doja Cat Show

An Indianapolis man attempted to jump the line at a Doja Cat concert Saturday, January 8th, by telling those around him that he had a bomb in his backpack, police said.

Doja Cat performed at the AT&T Playoff Live concert in downtown Indianapolis that coincided with the College Football Playoff National Championship set for Monday. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer William Young told the IndyStar that the man made the threat around 5 p.m., just as concert goers began to enter the concert at Monument Circle. Police cleared the crowd for about 20 minutes and searched the man, who did not, in fact, have a bomb. He remains in custody as police continue to investigate.

“A fan wanted to advance in line so he exercised very poor judgment and told those around him in line he had a bomb in his backpack,” Deputy Chief Joshua Barker told the IndyStar. “Someone did the right thing and alerted IMPD. The backpack was clean.”

Doja Cat has performed at the likes of Austin City Limits and Day N Vegas Festival since releasing her pop breakthrough, Planet Her, in June. Consequence named Planet Her one of the best albums of 2021 — see where it ranked here.