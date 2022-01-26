Interpol Announce 2022 Tour Dates with Tycho and Matthew Dear

Interpol will return to the road beginning in April for a lengthy tour that includes shows across the US, UK, and Europe.

Making the Interpol’s first such jaunt in two years, the tour begins with a 19-date swing through North America. They’ll plays shows in Dallas, San Diego, Denver, Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn, before making their way to Los Angeles for an appearance at the Just Like Heaven Festival. Tycho and Matthew Dear will provide support for the entirety of the US run, while Dry Cleaning will open Interpol’s May 28th show in Mexico City.

Staring in June, Interpol will tour the UK and Europe, while also playing Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.

Check out the tour’s full schedule below, and tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale begins Thursday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (pre-sale code FRONTROW), followed by a public on-sale on the 28th.

Interpol recently finished work on their seventh album, which is expected to arrive this year via Matador Records. Below, you can find a short clip of the band recording at London’s Battery Studio last year. They previously released Marauder in 2018 and A Fine Mess EP in 2019.

Interpol 2022 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *^

04/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *^

04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *^

04/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *^

04/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *^

05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *^

05/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *^

05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^

05/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *^

05/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *^

05/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *^

05/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *^

05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *^

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^

05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^

05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven

05/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes $

06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/11 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound

06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds Festival

06/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse

06/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

06/19 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

* = w/ Tycho

^ = w/ Matthew Dear

$ = w/ Dry Cleaning