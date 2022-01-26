Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Interpol Announce 2022 Tour Dates with Tycho and Matthew Dear

In support of the band's soon-to-be-announced seventh studio album

Interpol Announce 2022 Tour Dates with Tycho and Matthew Dear
Interpol, photo by Atiba Jefferson
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 26, 2022 | 12:09pm ET

    Interpol will return to the road beginning in April for a lengthy tour that includes shows across the US, UK, and Europe.

    Making the Interpol’s first such jaunt in two years, the tour begins with a 19-date swing through North America. They’ll plays shows in Dallas, San Diego, Denver, Chicago, Boston, and Brooklyn, before making their way to Los Angeles for an appearance at the Just Like Heaven Festival. Tycho and Matthew Dear will provide support for the entirety of the US run, while Dry Cleaning will open Interpol’s May 28th show in Mexico City.

    Staring in June, Interpol will tour the UK and Europe, while also playing Barcelona’s Primavera Sound.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out the tour’s full schedule below, and tickets will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale begins Thursday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time (pre-sale code FRONTROW), followed by a public on-sale on the 28th.

    Interpol recently finished work on their seventh album, which is expected to arrive this year via Matador Records. Below, you can find a short clip of the band recording at London’s Battery Studio last year. They previously released Marauder in 2018 and A Fine Mess EP in 2019.

    Interpol 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/25 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum *^
    04/26 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater *^
    04/28 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *^
    04/29 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre *^
    04/30 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre *^
    05/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *^
    05/03 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^
    05/05 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre *^
    05/06 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom *^
    05/07 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit *^
    05/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre *^
    05/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *^
    05/11 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *^
    05/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *^
    05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^
    05/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre *^
    05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Rose Bowl, Pasadena – Just Like Heaven
    05/28 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio De Los Deportes $
    06/08 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
    06/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/11 – Porto, PT @ Primavera Sound
    06/12 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds Festival
    06/14 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    06/15 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse
    06/16 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    06/18 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    06/19 – Landgraaf, NL @ Pinkpop Festival

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Tycho
    ^ = w/ Matthew Dear
    $ = w/ Dry Cleaning

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

baby keem spring 2022 tour dates

Baby Keem Announces Spring 2022 Tour

January 26, 2022

kim gordon tour 2022 no home record

Kim Gordon Announces 2022 Tour

January 26, 2022

How to Get Tickets to Bad Bunny's 2022 Tour presale pre-sale

How to Get Tickets to Bad Bunny's 2022 Tour

January 25, 2022

Jawbreaker 2022 tour

Jawbreaker Expand 'Dear You' Anniversary Tour with More Dates, The Lemonheads

January 25, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Interpol Announce 2022 Tour Dates with Tycho and Matthew Dear

Menu Shop Search Sale