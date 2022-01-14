Inventing Anna Trailer: Shonda Rhimes Brings the Notorious Con Artist Tale to Netflix

Everyone loves a good con artist story, and the upcoming limited series Inventing Anna promises a doozy, as teased by the new trailer released by Netflix today.

Shonda Rhimes created this adaptation of the New York Magazine article “How an Aspiring ‘It’ Girl Tricked New York’s Party People — and its Banks” by Jessica Pressler, with Julia Garner (Ozark, The Assistant) starring as Anna Delvey, whose larger-than-life exploits led her to the inner circles of New York elite, and then eventually jail. Anna Chlumsky (Veep) stars as the journalist trying to tell Anna’s story, with reasons of her own for trying to get Anna on the record.

Here’s the official Netflix description:

In Inventing Anna, a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and stole their money as well. But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

Advertisement

Related Video

Additional cast includes Arian Moayed, Katie Lowes, Alexis Floyd, Anders Holm, Anna Deavere Smith, Jeff Perry, Terry Kinney, and Laverne Cox. David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras, and Nzingha Stewart directed the 10-episode series, with Rhimes, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi, Nick Nardini serving as writers.

The full season of Inventing Anna premieres Friday, February 11th on Netflix. Check out the new trailer below.