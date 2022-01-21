Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Iron Chef Reboot Headed to Netflix

The streamer has ordered eight episodes of the new series

iron chef reboot quest for the iron legend netflix series announcement
Iron Chef (Fuji Television Network)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 20, 2022 | 7:06pm ET

    A new generation of Iron Chef is in the works at Netflix.

    According to a report by Variety, the new iteration of the classic culinary competition will be titled Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and will seek to crown a new Iron Chef using a “supersized approach” to the original’s pioneering format.

    “It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports,” promises a release. Each episode will feature Challenger Chefs facing off against a roster of all-new Iron Chefs in a revamped Kitchen Stadium. At the end of each week, the most successful Challenger Chef will head to the grand finale showdown for a chance to be named the series first Iron Legend.

    Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will be produced by Keller Productions under the guidance of showrunner Daniel Calin. However, a premiere date has yet to be finalized for the eight-episode first season.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The original Iron Chef aired from 1993 to 2002 in its native Japan before making its way across the globe thanks to the blessing that is syndicated television. In the U.S., repeats of the 309-episode run were shown on the Cooking Channel before the series was retooled by the Food Network for American audiences in 2005 as Iron Chef America, which featured celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Geoffrey Zakarian across its 13 seasons. Multiple spin-offs were also created, including Iron Chef Showdown, Iron Chef Gauntlet, and the Battle of the Masters miniseries.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

godzilla apple tv series

Godzilla TV Series Coming to Apple TV+

January 20, 2022

Christmas Story

HBO Max Announces A Christmas Story Sequel with Original Ralphie Actor

January 20, 2022

m&m's characters rebrand makeover inclusion belonging

M&M's Characters Receive "Inclusive" Redesign

January 20, 2022

i set my friends on fire when we were young fest url festival 2022

I Set My Friends on Fire Hold Festival URL Hostage for Spot on Lineup

January 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Iron Chef Reboot Headed to Netflix

Menu Shop Search Sale