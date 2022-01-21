Iron Chef Reboot Headed to Netflix

A new generation of Iron Chef is in the works at Netflix.

According to a report by Variety, the new iteration of the classic culinary competition will be titled Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend, and will seek to crown a new Iron Chef using a “supersized approach” to the original’s pioneering format.

“It’s been called the toughest culinary challenge a chef will ever experience. This is where world-class cuisine meets high-octane sports,” promises a release. Each episode will feature Challenger Chefs facing off against a roster of all-new Iron Chefs in a revamped Kitchen Stadium. At the end of each week, the most successful Challenger Chef will head to the grand finale showdown for a chance to be named the series first Iron Legend.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will be produced by Keller Productions under the guidance of showrunner Daniel Calin. However, a premiere date has yet to be finalized for the eight-episode first season.

Advertisement

Related Video

The original Iron Chef aired from 1993 to 2002 in its native Japan before making its way across the globe thanks to the blessing that is syndicated television. In the U.S., repeats of the 309-episode run were shown on the Cooking Channel before the series was retooled by the Food Network for American audiences in 2005 as Iron Chef America, which featured celebrity chefs like Bobby Flay, Alex Guarnaschelli, and Geoffrey Zakarian across its 13 seasons. Multiple spin-offs were also created, including Iron Chef Showdown, Iron Chef Gauntlet, and the Battle of the Masters miniseries.