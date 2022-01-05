Israeli Politicians Call Emma Watson Anti-Semitic for Pro-Palestine Instagram Post

Emma Watson has long been an outspoken actress, but her most recent foray into activism isn’t going over well with some politicians. After sharing a pro-Palestine image on Instagram on January 2nd, the Harry Potter star has come under fire from some Israeli politicians, who called the post anti-Semitic.

Watson posted a photo of a pro-Palestine protest with the phrase “Solidarity is a verb” overlaid across the center. In the caption, she quoted the academic Sara Ahmed, who offers insight into the meaning of solidarity. All things considered, it’s a pretty harmless post — Watson doesn’t even use her own words, let alone comment on Israel or Jewish people directly. See for yourself below.

Still, that didn’t stop Israeli politicians from turning on the actress. “10 points from Gryffindor for being an antisemite,” Danny Danon, Israel’s former ambassador to the United Nations, tweeted. Current Israeli UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan reacted similarly.

“Fiction may work in Harry Potter but it does not work in reality,” Erdan tweeted. “If it did, the magic used in the wizarding world could eliminate the evils of Hamas (which oppresses women & seeks the annihilation of Israel) and the PA (which supports terror). I would be in favor of that!”

Watson is far from the first celebrity to feel the wrath of the Israeli government after commenting on the Israel-Palestine conflict. In October, the Irish author Sally Rooney declined to sell the translation rights of her latest book to an Israeli publisher, citing concerns about the conflict. Soon after, Nachman Shai, Israel’s Minister for Diaspora Affairs, tweeted an article about the author and called the cultural boycott of Israel “anti-Semitism in a new guise.” Several other musicians — such as Rage Against the Machine, Julian Casablancas, Serj Tankian, and Run the Jewels — also drew the ire of Israel after cosigning the cultural boycott.

