Jack Black Pays Homage to Meat Loaf: “Thank You for Rocking So Hard”

The late singer appeared as Black's father in the movie Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Meat Loaf (photo by Brill/ullstein bild via Getty Images) and Jack Black (photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)
January 25, 2022 | 3:41pm ET

    Jack Black has paid his respects to the late Meat Loaf, thanking the legendary singer for “rocking so hard.”

    It’s not hard to see how Black was inspired by Meat Loaf, considering the comedic actor’s theatrical and bombastic approach to rock music as part of the duo Tenacious D. In his tribute, Black cited the impact Meat Loaf made on him at a young age, and expressed gratitude to the rock icon for appearing in the movie Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny.

    “I think I was 9 years old when my big sister took me to see The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” wrote Black on Instagram. “Meat Loaf rocked the hell out of that movie. 25 years later I begged him to play my father in my band’s movie The Pick of Destiny and by god he rocked the hell out of that one too. Thank you Meat for rocking so hard!!! Much love to his friends and family. Meat Loaf Rest In Peace.”

    In the comments section, Cypress Hill’s B-Real wrote, “They do a movie on him, it needs to be you in the role of Loaf. RIP to a legend!” That’s a casting move we can stand behind. If anyone should play Meat Loaf in a biopic, Jack Black would be an ideal choice.

    Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian — who is married to Meat Loaf’s daughter Pearl Aday and offered his own tribute to the rock icon a couple days ago — left three heart emojis under Black’s post.

    Meat Loaf died at age 74 on January 20th. No cause of death has officially been revealed, but TMZ reported that the singer succumbed to COVID-19.

    Tenacious D video interview
     Editor's Pick
    Tenacious D on Bob Odenkirk & David Cross, Marv Albert, and a Potential Pick of Destiny Sequel

    Black and his Tenacious D bandmate Kyle Gass recently announced a brief 2022 summer tour, with tickets available here. Before the new year, the pair caught up with Heavy Consequence to discuss the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, their friendship with Dave Grohl, and more.

    See Meat Loaf’s memorable turn as the young Jack Black’s dad in the “Kickapoo” video from Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny below, followed by our aforementioned video interview segments with Tenacious D.

