Jack White Releases New Single “Love Is Selfish”: Stream

Jack White is gearing up to release two new albums in the coming months: a “really hard” rock record called Fear of the Dawn and a “very mellow” acoustic LP titled Entering Heaven Alive. Today, he’s shared the first track from the latter album with “Love Is Selfish.” Take a listen to the tender ballad below.

Fear of the Dawn — which White previewed with the ferocious rocker “Taking Me Back” — arrives first on April 8th. Entering Heaven Alive follows on July 22nd.

To support both releases, White will head out on an extensive tour beginning in April. Spanning nearly 60 dates in total, the cleverly titled “Supply Chain Issues Tour” will see White play shows in the US, Canada, the UK, and Europe. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

