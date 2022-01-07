Jack White Premieres New Live Video for “Taking Me Back”: Watch

Jack White has shared a live video for his new single “Taking Me Back,” which doubles as a preview of his upcoming world tour.

“People keep asking who’s going to be in the band, what’s the band going to be like for the tour dates… We thought it would be good to let people see who it is is,” White explained in an interview with Alt 98.7, “and as rehearsals start for the tour, to film and record something to see how it’s sounding — I thought let’s do all that at once.”

Joining White in the self-directed video are bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary, and drummer Daru Jones. These same three musicians will be by White’s side when he embarks on his lengthy “Supply Chain Issues Tour” in April (get tickets here).

“We can do really hard-hitting stuff, and then also really gentle acoustic numbers,” White said of the quartet. “They’re such improvisational musicians. They really perform differently every time.”

As such, White told Alt 98.7 that virtually every song from his extensive back catalog will be on the table: “I’m doing songs from everything I’ve ever done in my life. Not much is off-limit. Everything that I was the main songwriter or main singer, then that’s kind of in our bag of tricks,” he explained. “I think we ended up having over 80 the last time I went on the road…” White also noted that he hasn’t used a setlist in 20 years.

“The Supply Chain Issues Tour” comes in support of White’s pair of upcoming studio albums: Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. “Taking Me Back” is pulled from the former album, which White described as “really hard.” The latter, on the other hand, “is very mellow, sort of like a Sunday morning album.” White is planning to release the first single from Entering Heaven Alive next week.

Marking White’s first new solo records in four years, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive will be released on April 8th and July 22nd, respectively.