Rising Singer-Songwriter Jake Scott Signs With Elektra Records: Exclusive

Scott is also about to embark on his first headlining tour

Jake Scott
Jake Scott, photo by Rachel Deeb
Mary Siroky
January 13, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Jake Scott, a pop singer-songwriter and producer based in Los Angeles, has signed to Elektra Records, Consequence can exclusively announce today (January 13th).

    Elektra Music Group, which also houses Fueled By Ramen and Roadrunner Records, is home to artists like Twenty One Pilots, Turnstile, and Meet Me @ the Altar.

    “Jake is a tremendous talent with an unrivaled work ethic,” Elektra co-presidents Gregg Nadel and Mike Easterlin tell Consequence in a statement. “A true songwriter, Jake has worked tirelessly to become the brilliant artist and performer he is today. We at Elektra are excited for the world to get to know him the way we have these last few months and couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of his continued journey.”

    “I’ve been waiting a long time to sign a record deal — it had to be the right timing, the right label, and most importantly, the right people,” Scott adds. “As soon as I met Gregg, Mike and the rest of the Elektra team, I knew I’d found the perfect partnership. To say I’m excited is an understatement.

    “Signing with Elektra is a dream come true, and I cannot wait to continue my musical journey with them!”

    Fueled By Ramen
    The Re-Heating of Fueled By Ramen: 25 Years Later, Artists Still Come First

    Generating a following as an independent artist is no small feat, but Scott’s streaming numbers, particularly following the release of his Goldenboy EP, have well exceeded millions for some time now. His R&B-infused pop sound features is rounded out by lyrical sincerity.

    Scott’s first headlining tour is also set to kick off this week on Friday, January 14th and is already entirely sold out, though you can try your luck for tickets via Ticketmaster. He’s expected to hit 21 cities, including venues like The Troubadour in Los Angeles, New York City’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, and Basement East in Nashville.

    Look out for new music from Scott soon; in the meantime, check out his tour dates below.

    Jake Scott 2022 Tour Dates:
    01/14 — Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room
    01/15 — Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock – House of Blues
    01/16 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s
    01/18 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
    01/20 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    01/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    01/22 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
    01/23 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    01/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    01/27 — Washington, DC @ DC9
    01/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
    01/29 — Cambridge, MA @ Sonia
    01/31 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison
    02/02 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig
    02/03 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
    02/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7 th Street Entry
    02/06 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
    02/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
    02/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar
    02/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

