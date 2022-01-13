Jake Scott, a pop singer-songwriter and producer based in Los Angeles, has signed to Elektra Records, Consequence can exclusively announce today (January 13th).

Elektra Music Group, which also houses Fueled By Ramen and Roadrunner Records, is home to artists like Twenty One Pilots, Turnstile, and Meet Me @ the Altar.

“Jake is a tremendous talent with an unrivaled work ethic,” Elektra co-presidents Gregg Nadel and Mike Easterlin tell Consequence in a statement. “A true songwriter, Jake has worked tirelessly to become the brilliant artist and performer he is today. We at Elektra are excited for the world to get to know him the way we have these last few months and couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of his continued journey.”

“I’ve been waiting a long time to sign a record deal — it had to be the right timing, the right label, and most importantly, the right people,” Scott adds. “As soon as I met Gregg, Mike and the rest of the Elektra team, I knew I’d found the perfect partnership. To say I’m excited is an understatement.

“Signing with Elektra is a dream come true, and I cannot wait to continue my musical journey with them!”

Generating a following as an independent artist is no small feat, but Scott’s streaming numbers, particularly following the release of his Goldenboy EP, have well exceeded millions for some time now. His R&B-infused pop sound features is rounded out by lyrical sincerity.

Scott’s first headlining tour is also set to kick off this week on Friday, January 14th and is already entirely sold out, though you can try your luck for tickets via Ticketmaster. He’s expected to hit 21 cities, including venues like The Troubadour in Los Angeles, New York City’s Music Hall of Williamsburg, and Basement East in Nashville.

Look out for new music from Scott soon; in the meantime, check out his tour dates below.

Jake Scott 2022 Tour Dates:

01/14 — Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room

01/15 — Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock – House of Blues

01/16 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s

01/18 — Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

01/20 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

01/21 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

01/22 — Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

01/23 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

01/25 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

01/27 — Washington, DC @ DC9

01/28 — Philadelphia, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

01/29 — Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

01/31 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

02/02 — Ann Arbor, MI @ Blind Pig

02/03 — Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

02/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7 th Street Entry

02/06 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

02/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

02/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Brick & Mortar

02/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour