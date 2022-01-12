Janis Ian on Her Complicated Friendship with Nina Simone and Resisting a Male-Dominated Industry

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Janis Ian sits down to talk with Kyle Meredith about The Light at the End of the Line, which has been announced to be her final studio album.

Related Video

The legendary folk songwriter tells us why she is choosing to close this chapter of her career, the public perception of artists after the spotlight has moved on, and leaving easter eggs within the new set that speak to some of her past classics. Ian goes on to discuss writing a song about Nina Simone and their complicated friendship, as well as writing “Resist” as an answer to a male-dominated industry and society.

Advertisement

Listen to Janis Ian discuss her final studio LP and more by listening to the episode above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube player below. Also, make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.