Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Janis Ian on Her Complicated Friendship with Nina Simone and Resisting a Male-Dominated Industry

The legendary songwriter discusses her final studio album, The Light at the End of the Line

janis ian nina simone kmw photo by gerard viveiros
Janis Ian, Photo by Gerard Viveiros
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 12, 2022 | 1:27pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Janis Ian sits down to talk with Kyle Meredith about The Light at the End of the Line, which has been announced to be her final studio album.

    Related Video

    The legendary folk songwriter tells us why she is choosing to close this chapter of her career, the public perception of artists after the spotlight has moved on, and leaving easter eggs within the new set that speak to some of her past classics. Ian goes on to discuss writing a song about Nina Simone and their complicated friendship, as well as writing “Resist” as an answer to a male-dominated industry and society.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Janis Ian discuss her final studio LP and more by listening to the episode above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube player below. Also, make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

    For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dave holmes waiting for impact podcast kyle meredith with credit exactly right

Dave Holmes on Rediscovering the Lost '90s for His Waiting for Impact Podcast

January 10, 2022

courtney barnett kyle meredith photo by Mia Mala McDonald

Courtney Barnett: "When You Decide That There're Rules, That's When it Becomes Hard"

January 7, 2022

kevin morby hamilton leithauser kmw

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser on Characters in Their Songs, Demoitis, and Fear-Based Exercise

January 5, 2022

gina schock go go's kmw photo by Arnold-Neimanis kyle meredith with podcast

Gina Schock of The Go-Go's on New Photo Book, Rock Hall Induction, and Upcoming Projects

January 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Janis Ian on Her Complicated Friendship with Nina Simone and Resisting a Male-Dominated Industry

Menu Shop Search Sale