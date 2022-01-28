Menu
Japanese Breakfast Performs “Be Sweet” on Ellen: Watch

Off her hit 2021 album Jubilee

January 28, 2022 | 2:30pm ET

    Japanese Breakfast is still feeling sweet. On Friday, the singer stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to perform her hit 2021 single “Be Sweet.”

    Awash in technicolor pink and blue light, Michelle Zauner ran through the lead single off her third album, Jubilee, with help from her backing band. “Tell the men I’m coming, tell them count the days/ I can feel the night passing by like a mistake waiting for me/ Caught up in my feelings, overthink the truth/ Fantasize you’ve left me behind and I’m turned back running for you,” she sang on the track’s first verse before jumping into the catchy, pleading chorus. Watch the performance below.

    In the seven months since dropping Jubilee, the Korean-American musician’s star has only continued to rise. Her best-selling memoir, Crying in H-Mart, is set to be adapted into a feature film — with Zauner providing the soundtrack, of course. She penned the soundtrack to open-world adventure video game Sable and released a surprise EP, Live at Electric Lady, exclusively for Spotify. She’s even translated “Be Sweet” into Simlish for The Sims 4: Cottage Living expansion pack.

    After a breakout year, Japanese Breakfast is currently nominated for multiple awards at the upcoming 64th annual Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Best Alternative Music Album.

    Between all those major developments, Zauner’s also covered everything from Yoko Ono’s “Nobody Sees Me Like You Do,”  to Sufjan Stevens’ “Romulus.” Later this year, she’s set to both play Bonnaroo and headline Wilco’s Solid Sound 2022 alongside Sylvan Esso and Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy. Tickets are available here.

