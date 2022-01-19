Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Japanese Breakfast Performs “Slide Tackle” on Corden: Watch

Michelle Zauner's world takeover continues into 2022 with another stellar late-night performance

Japanese Breakfast on Corden
Japanese Breakfast, photo by Terence Patrick
Advertisement
Advertisement
and
January 19, 2022 | 9:16am ET

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Geese Colbert

Geese Perform "Low Era" on Colbert: Watch

January 16, 2022

fontaines d.c. jackie down the line tonight show starring jimmy fallon performance watch north american tour dates

Fontaines D.C. Perform "Jackie Down the Line" on Fallon: Watch

January 13, 2022

St. Vincent At the Holiday Party The Late Late Show with James Corden

St. Vincent Performs "...At the Holiday Party" on Corden: Watch

January 5, 2022

nell smith flaming lips cover nick cave red right hand watch stream late show with stephen colbert

Nell Smith and The Flaming Lips Cover Nick Cave's "Red Right Hand" on Colbert: Watch

January 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Japanese Breakfast Performs "Slide Tackle" on Corden: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale