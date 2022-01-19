Japanese Breakfast Performs “Slide Tackle” on Corden: Watch

Japanese Breakfast’s appeared on the Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night, where she performed “Slide Tackle,” from her latest opus, Jubilee. Additionally, she spoke to Corden about her pair of Grammy nominations and her upcoming appearance at Coachella. Watch both the performance and interview below.

Needless to say, 2021 was a huge year for Zauner. In addition to her Grammy nominations, her debut memoir Crying in H Mart appeared on the New York Times best sellers list, and is now being turned into a movie. She also released a surprise live EP, and composed the soundtrack to the video game Sable.

As part of our 2021 annual report, Zauner spoke to us about Jubilee (which ended up being our second favorite album of the year), Crying in the H Mart, and more. Revisit the conversation here.

