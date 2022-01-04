Jared Leto’s Morbius Delayed Yet Again

It’s starting to feel like this vampire will never see the light of day. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, Jared Leto’s Spider-Man spinoff Morbius has been delayed yet again, with the January 28th release date pushed back to April 1st.

Morbius was originally slated for July 31st, 2020, although the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled those plans. The eternal optimists at Sony had initially rescheduled the movie for March 19th, 2021, before giving up on last year and sinking their teeth into January 2022. Now, with the Omicron variant leading to record case counts, they’re going to try again on April Fool’s Day, which is probably a coincidence, right? It’s not a years-long practical joke because this movie exists, right? They released a trailer and then a second trailer, so it definitely exists?

Morbius stars Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, a biochemist with a rare blood disorder who attempts to cure himself, only to find he’s developed superpowers and a taste for human blood. The film costars Michael Keaton (likely reprising his role as the Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming) as well as Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, and Jared Harris. Daniel Espinosa directs from a screenplay by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.

Whenever Morbius is released — it’s definitely going to be released, right? — it will continue to flesh out the ever-expanding Spiderverse, which was mostly recently updated with Spider-Man: No Way Home.