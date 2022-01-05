Menu
Jason Derulo Gets Into Brawl with Two Men Who Called Him “Usher”

The singer was temporarily detained by police, but no charges were filed

Jason Derulo Vegas fight
Jason Derulo, photo via TMZ
January 5, 2022 | 9:25am ET

    Jason Derulo was involved in an altercation with two men who heckled the singer by calling him Usher.

    The Las Vegas Police Department were called to the ARIA resort around 2:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday following a report that Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals,” according to USA Today.

    Footage of the incident obtained by TMZ shows one of the men yelling, “Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch!” as Derulo walked by. Derulo immediately charged at the man and threw a punch. He then went after a second man before ARIA security intervened.

    Derulo was temporarily detained by police, but the victims did not want to press charges and no police report was taken. However, Derulo was told by ARIA security to leave the property under a trespass order.

    See footage of the incident below.

