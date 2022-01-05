Jason Derulo Gets Into Brawl with Two Men Who Called Him “Usher”

Jason Derulo was involved in an altercation with two men who heckled the singer by calling him Usher.

The Las Vegas Police Department were called to the ARIA resort around 2:00 a.m. local time on Tuesday following a report that Derulo “committed a battery against two individuals,” according to USA Today.

Footage of the incident obtained by TMZ shows one of the men yelling, “Hey, Usher! Fuck you, bitch!” as Derulo walked by. Derulo immediately charged at the man and threw a punch. He then went after a second man before ARIA security intervened.

Derulo was temporarily detained by police, but the victims did not want to press charges and no police report was taken. However, Derulo was told by ARIA security to leave the property under a trespass order.

See footage of the incident below.

“You wanna fight I wanna tussle” Jason Derulo fights 2 dudes who mistook him for Usher pic.twitter.com/H3Ehf2ZS00 — GlockTopickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 4, 2022