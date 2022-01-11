Jason Isbell Reshuffles Tour Dates After Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

Jason Isbell has been forced to reshuffle seven tour dates after coming down with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. His January 11th and 12th shows in Asheville, North Carolina have been cancelled, while upcoming concerts in Louisville, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and Wilmington, North Carolina will be postponed.

In a Twitter thread, Isbell said he was “feeling fine,” while experiencing, “Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues.” The 42-year-old songwriter added that he is, “Boosted and very grateful for it.”

Refunds will be offered at the point of purchase, and Isbell’s tour will resume as scheduled on January 21st in Charlotte, North Carolina. In an attempt to curb COVID-19 spread, Isbell is requiring proof of vaccination at all of his shows, and has previously dropped out of festivals and pulled his shows from venues over their vaccination policies. You can get your tickets here.

Last year, Isbell and his band the 400 Unit dropped Georgia Blue, a charity covers album that celebrated Georgia voting blue in the 2020 election, and in 2020 they released Reunions, one of the best albums of the year.

