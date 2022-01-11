Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jason Isbell Reshuffles Tour Dates After Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

Two concerts have been cancelled and five more are postponed

jason isbell covid-19 breakthrough tour dates coronavirus cancel postpone
Jason Isbell, photo by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 11, 2022 | 2:07pm ET

    Jason Isbell has been forced to reshuffle seven tour dates after coming down with a breakthrough COVID-19 infection. His January 11th and 12th shows in Asheville, North Carolina have been cancelled, while upcoming concerts in Louisville, Kentucky, Columbus, Ohio, Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, and Wilmington, North Carolina will be postponed.

    In a Twitter thread, Isbell said he was “feeling fine,” while experiencing, “Lotta sinus drainage type stuff, scratchy in my throat and some muscle aches but no cough or breathing issues.” The 42-year-old songwriter added that he is, “Boosted and very grateful for it.”

    Refunds will be offered at the point of purchase, and Isbell’s tour will resume as scheduled on January 21st in Charlotte, North Carolina. In an attempt to curb COVID-19 spread, Isbell is requiring proof of vaccination at all of his shows, and has previously dropped out of festivals and pulled his shows from venues over their vaccination policies. You can get your tickets here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, Isbell and his band the 400 Unit dropped Georgia Blue, a charity covers album that celebrated Georgia voting blue in the 2020 election, and in 2020 they released Reunionsone of the best albums of the year.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

parquet courts watching strangers smile ellen degeneres watch

Parquet Courts Howl Through "Watching Strangers Smile" on Ellen: Watch

January 11, 2022

soul glo new album

Soul Glo Announce New Album, Share "Jump!! (Or Get Jumped!!!)((by the future))": Stream

January 11, 2022

cat power rescheduled 2022 tour dates north america europe

Cat Power Announces Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

January 11, 2022

the chicks stevie nicks tool bonnaroo 2022

Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup: Tool, The Chicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Stevie Nicks, & More

January 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jason Isbell Reshuffles Tour Dates After Breakthrough Case of COVID-19

Menu Shop Search Sale