Of Course Jason Mantzoukas Voices Tommy Lee’s Penis in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy

In perhaps one of the most impeccable voice casting moves in recent memory, Jason Mantzoukas will be providing the voice of a penis. More specifically, he’ll be voicing the genitalia of Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s forthcoming limited series about the whirlwind romantic relationship between the Mötley Crüe drummer and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson.

A talking penis might be a first for Hulu, but considering Mantzoukas’ unforgettable appearances in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, and Parks and Recreation — and we mean this with the utmost respect — he’ll do a really great job voicing a penis. Apparently, the second episode of Pam & Tommy includes a scene during which Lee consults his schlong for advice about love, because that approach has never failed anybody before.

This penis heart-to-heart scene sounds like it could’ve been pulled from Netflix’s Big Mouth, another show that’s spotlighted Mantzoukas’ eccetric, gritty voice. But don’t come accusing the Pam & Tommy writers of ripping-off the adult cartoon: The bit is, to no one’s surprise, lifted directly from Lee’s autobiography, Tommyland.

“As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” showrunner Robert Siegel told Variety. “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.”

Pam & Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular ill-fated couple, while Seth Rogen plays Rand, the man who stole the couple’s infamous sex tape. The eight-episode series lands on Hulu February 2nd.