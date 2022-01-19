Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Of Course Jason Mantzoukas Voices Tommy Lee’s Penis in Hulu’s Pam & Tommy

The Mötley Crüe drummer has a heart-to-heart with his schlong in the upcoming sex tape miniseries

jason mantzoukas voicing tommy lee's penis hulu pam and tommy
Jason Mantzoukas, photo by Gage Skidmore
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 19, 2022 | 2:49pm ET

    In perhaps one of the most impeccable voice casting moves in recent memory, Jason Mantzoukas will be providing the voice of a penis. More specifically, he’ll be voicing the genitalia of Tommy Lee in Pam & Tommy, Hulu’s forthcoming limited series about the whirlwind romantic relationship between the Mötley Crüe drummer and his ex-wife, Pamela Anderson.

    A talking penis might be a first for Hulu, but considering Mantzoukas’ unforgettable appearances in shows like Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Good Place, and Parks and Recreation — and we mean this with the utmost respect — he’ll do a really great job voicing a penis. Apparently, the second episode of Pam & Tommy includes a scene during which Lee consults his schlong for advice about love, because that approach has never failed anybody before.

    This penis heart-to-heart scene sounds like it could’ve been pulled from Netflix’s Big Mouthanother show that’s spotlighted Mantzoukas’ eccetric, gritty voice. But don’t come accusing the Pam & Tommy writers of ripping-off the adult cartoon: The bit is, to no one’s surprise, lifted directly from Lee’s autobiography, Tommyland. 

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “As much as I’d like to take credit for that, I was simply adapting a chapter from [Lee’s] memoir,” showrunner Robert Siegel told Variety. “I think it might be a first [for television]. There was gentle pushback, because you’ve got to push back a little when a talking penis is presented to you. But Hulu was extremely supportive.”

    Pam & Tommy stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as the titular ill-fated couple, while Seth Rogen plays Rand, the man who stole the couple’s infamous sex tape. The eight-episode series lands on Hulu February 2nd.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

big thief simulation swarm stream

Big Thief Unveil New Single "Simulation Swarm": Stream

January 19, 2022

bong joon ho wants robert pattinson to star in his next movie mikey7

Robert Pattinson to Star in Bong Joon Ho's Next Movie

January 19, 2022

heat 2 michael mann meg gardiner book novel sequel prequel

Michael Mann Announces Heat 2, a New Novel That's Both Prequel and Sequel

January 19, 2022

we need to talk about cosby trailer showtime w kamau bell watch stream

A Sexual Predator Barely Bothered to Hide in Official Trailer for We Need to Talk About Cosby: Watch

January 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Of Course Jason Mantzoukas Voices Tommy Lee's Penis in Hulu's Pam & Tommy

Menu Shop Search Sale