Jason Momoa Joining Fast and Furious Family in F10

The second to last movie in the Fast and Furious franchise is shifting into gear. As Deadline reports, Mack truck of a man Jason Momoa has joined the cast of F10.

Plot details for F10 are being kept under the hood for now, though we know Vin Diesel will return as family man Dominic Toretto, with co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sung Kang also expected to drift into frame.

As he has done so many times before, most recently with 2021’s F9: The Fast Saga, Justin Lin will hop into the driver’s seat and direct. F10 is expected to roll off the lot sometime in 2023.

Advertisement

One actor who will definitely not be appearing in the upcoming sequel is Dwayne Johnson. Although Diesel wrote him an open letter on Instagram asking him to come back, The Rock dismissed the offer, calling the post “manipulation.” As for Momoa, he was last seen as Duncan Idaho in the blockbuster adaptation of Dune.