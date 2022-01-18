Menu
Jawbreaker Announce “Dear You” 25th Anniversary Tour

Built to Spill, Descendents, Best Coast, Jawbox, Smoking Popes, and The Linda Lindas will all provide support on the tour

Jawbreaker, photo by John Dunne
January 18, 2022 | 12:26pm ET

    Emo punk luminaries Jawbreaker have announced a 25th anniversary tour for their fourth and final album, Dear You.

    The 10-date outing kicks off in Seattle on March 18th, and includes shows in Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, and Chicago, before wrapping up at the end of April with a pair of hometown shows at Irving Plaza in New York City. See the full list of dates below.

    Each show will see Jawbreaker “playing the [1995] album in its entirety & then some,” according to a press release.

    Related Video

    What’s more, Jawbreaker will be joined on tour by a rotating cast of all-star supporting acts, including Built to Spill, Descendents, Best Coast, Jawbox, Smoking Popes, and The Linda Lindas.

    Tickets to Jawbreaker’s Dear You 25th anniversary tour go on sale to the general public starting Friday, January 21st via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will precede the public on-sale on January 19th.

    Jawbreaker 2022 Tour Dates:
    3/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
    03/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
    03/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^
    04/07 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium &
    04/13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
    04/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
    04/27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza $
    04/28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza $

    * = w/ Jawbox and Team Dresch
    ^ = w/ Best Coast and The Linda Lindas
    & = w/ Descendents and Face to Face
    % = w/ Built to Spill and Smoking Popes
    $ = w/ The Linda Lindas and Worriers

    Jawbreaker Dear You tour

