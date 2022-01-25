Menu
Jawbreaker Expand 'Dear You' Anniversary Tour with More Dates, The Lemonheads

The tour now includes stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, and Nashville

Jawbreaker, photo by John Dunne
January 25, 2022 | 2:32pm ET

    Jawbreaker have expanded their upcoming tour celebrating the 25th anniversary of their fourth and final album, Dear You.

    The emo punk luminaries have scheduled additional shows in Portland, Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York City, while announcing new dates in Minneapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, Boston, the Washington, DC metro area, and Nashville.

    Along with the expanding the tour’s itinerary, Jawbreaker have also recruited a few more acts to join them on the road. Notably, The Lemonheads will open several dates, playing their beloved album It’s A Shame About Ray in full. Lucero and Dillinger Four will take turns providing support.

    Related Video

    As previously reported, Built to Spill, Descendents, Best Coast, Jawbox, Smoking Popes, and The Linda Lindas will also open for Jawbreaker over the course of the tour. You can find all the specific details — including who’s opening where — down below.

    Tickets for the newly announced dates go on sale starting January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Jawbreaker 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/18 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *
    03/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
    03/20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
    03/24 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    03/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore *
    03/27 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    04/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern ^
    04/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern !
    04/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern @
    04/07 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium &
    04/08 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium &
    04/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore +
    04/13 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
    04/14 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
    04/15 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
    04/16 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues %
    04/19 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s ?
    04/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore ~
    04/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues >
    04/24 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore >
    04/27 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza $
    04/28 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza $
    04/29 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza <
    04/30 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza <
    05/04 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle {}

    * = w/ Jawbox and Team Dresch
    ^ = w/ Best Coast and The Linda Lindas
    ! = w/ Face to Face and The Linda Lindas
    @ = w/ The Lemonheads and The Linda Lindas
    & = w/ Descendents and Face to Face
    + = w/ Dillinger Four and Smoking Popes
    % = w/ Built to Spill and Smoking Popes
    ? = w/ Lucero and Smoking Popes
    ~ = w/ Lemonheads and Smoking Popes
    > = w/ Lemonheads and Worriers
    $ = w/ The Linda Lindas and Worriers
    < = w/ The Linda Lindas and Shellshag
    {} = w/ Lucero and The Muslims

