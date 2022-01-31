Jennifer Garner and James Marsden Join Party Down Revival

If you’re not having fun yet with the highly-anticipated revival of Party Down, the latest casting announcements might do the trick: Jennifer Garner has joined the show as a regular, while James Marsden has booked a recurring guest role.

Both characters arrive with the glow of real Hollywood success that eludes so much of the Party Down catering crew. Garner plays “Evie,” described as “a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices.” That includes dating Henry Pollard (Adam Scott), and you can imagine how a relationship with a high-powered producer might affect his ongoing existential crisis.

As for Marsden, he’s been cast as “Jack Botty,” the handsome star of a popular superhero franchise. He is noted to be someone who “enjoys his life, his fame, and being the center of everyone’s attention,” and if you’ve ever worked in the service industry, you know exactly how much fun it is to cater to such a person.

Related Video

Besides those two, Tyrel Jackson Williams has joined the regular cast as an aspiring internet influencer, and Zoë Chao will play a cook who dreams of celebrity chefdom but is currently stuck banging out hors d’oeuvres.

They’ll join the previously announced returning stars: Scott, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ken Marino, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally. Starz has ordered six new episodes, but no timeline has been set for their premiere.