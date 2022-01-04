Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jeopardy Contestant Confuses Nickelback with Arcade Fire

Apparently, "How You Remind Me" wasn't enough to remind the contestant of the correct response

Nickelback Arcade Fire Jeopardy
Nickelback (publicity) and Arcade Fire (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 4, 2022 | 4:54pm ET

    At least she got the Canadian part right! Jeopardy contestant Kate Woomer-Deters was quick to pose the question “Who is Arcade Fire?” when given a clue that required the response “Who is Nickelback?” — thus confusing one of the 21st century’s most critically acclaimed bands with one of its most critically maligned acts.

    The musical faux pas happened within the “Billboard Top 200 Albums in 2021” category on Monday night’s episode of the popular quiz show. Reigning champion Amy Schneider had gotten the first four items correct in the category before the contestants were posed the $1,000 clue, “‘The Best Of’ this Canadian band, ‘Volume 1’ included ‘Rockstar,’ ‘How You Remind Me’ & 17 other songs.”

    After Woomer-Dieters gave her “Who is Arcade Fire?” response, contestant Harsh Daga rang in at the last second and correctly named Nickelback. Schneider, who is proving to be one of the greatest champions in Jeopardy history with 24 wins in a row, seemed to be stumped by the clue.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Nickelback, of course, are one the most successful rock bands of the past couple decades, and the songs named in the clue are two of their biggest hits. Along with their massive success has come years of backlash from critics who’ve dismissed the band’s radio-friendly brand of rock. That said, Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, who once dubbed Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger as “Captain Ego From Planet Douche,” declared a couple years ago that Imagine Dragons have taken on the unofficial title of “Most Hated Band.”

    Arcade Fire, meanwhile, were embraced by critics early on, culminating with universal acclaim for their 2010 opus The Suburbs, which took home the 2011 Grammy for Album of the Year. However, their most recent full-length, 2017’s Everything Now, was met with some critical backlash of its own.

    Stone Sour's Corey Taylor
     Editor's Pick
    Corey Taylor: Imagine Dragons have replaced Nickelback as most hated band

    So, now the question remains: Who feels worse? Nickelback, for not being recognized by a Jeopardy contestant? Or Arcade Fire, for being confused with Nickelback?

    Advertisement

    Or perhaps it’s Machine Gun Kelly, who wasn’t known by any of the three contestants a few shows back, prompting host Ken Jennings to remark, “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently.”

    See how the Nickelback clue played out toward the end of the clip below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rayna Foss Coal Chamber missing

Original Coal Chamber Bassist Rayna Foss Was Reported Missing Four Months Ago

January 4, 2022

rush pinball machines

Rush Pinball Machines Officially Unveiled: Watch Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Record Dialogue

January 4, 2022

tom morello doesn't know how to use home studio

Tom Morello Admits He Doesn't Know How to Use His Home Studio

January 4, 2022

Cobra Kai Exodus reference

Exodus' Gary Holt Thinks "Shitty Metallica" Mention in New Cobra Kai Season Is "Rad"

January 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jeopardy Contestant Confuses Nickelback with Arcade Fire

Menu Shop Search Sale