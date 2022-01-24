Jessica Frances Dukes on Ozark’s Dark Final Season and Taking Inspiration from Musicians

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Jessica Frances Dukes sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Season 4 of Ozark on Netflix and how her character fits into the final season’s storyline.

Related Video

The stage and screen actress discusses the crossover and similarities between portraying Millie in Broadway’s Trouble in Mind and the FBI agent Maya Miller in Ozark. She also talks about taking inspiration from musical artists like Eartha Kitt when approaching her characters, and making this season during the pandemic.

Dukes also digs into the absolute darkness of Ozark’s story, being surprised at how people received the show considering real life turmoil, and Agent Miller wanting to be the voice of morality. We also get to hear about the parallels between her and Jason Bateman, what it’s like to know it’s the final season, and whether or not she thinks that a story like this can have a happy ending.

Listen to Jessica Frances Dukes dig into Season 4 of Ozark and more via the player above or the YouTube embed below. Also, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.