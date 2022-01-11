Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Alternative emo titans Jimmy Eat World and Dashboard Confessional are teaming up for what many will see as one of the most exciting co-headlining tours of the year. The “Surviving the Truth Tour” will find the bands playing 17 dates together from late February through March.

The trek launches February 27th in Albuquerque, New Mexico before taking JEW and DC to Oklahoma City, Wichita, Little Rock, Louisville, Knoxville, Raleigh, New Orleans, and Charleston. In the middle of the tour, they’ll spend two nights at Pelham, Tennessee’s The Caverns, a unique underground venue with “prehistoric natural acoustics.” The tour will wrap on March 22nd at Houston, Texas’ 713 Music Hall.

The “Surviving the Truth Tour” takes its name from both Jimmy Eat World’s and Dashboard’s latest albums. Jimmy’s Surviving arrived in 2019, and their plans to tour behind it were squashed by the pandemic; Dashboard’s All the Truth That I Can Tell is set to arrive just before the joint tour on February 25th.

Singer-songwriter Sydney Sprague from Jimmy Eat World’s home state of Arizona will serve as opener throughout the tour.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. local, with general on-sale beginning Friday, January 14th at the same time via Ticketmaster. See the tour’s full itinerary below.

The “Surviving the Truth Tour” 2022 Dates:

02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival *

02/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium #

03/01 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Criterion #

03/02 – Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom #

03/04 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion #

03/05 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live #

03/06 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall #

03/07 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company #

03/09 – Louisville, KY @ Louisville Palace Theatre #

03/10 – Knoxville, TN @ Tennessee Theatre #

03/11 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns #

03/12 – Pelham, TN @ The Caverns #

03/14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

03/15 – Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Performing Arts Center #

03/17 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre #

03/18 – Coconut Creek, FL @ Pavilion at Seminole Casino #

03/19 – Tampa, FL @ Innings Festival ^

03/21 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater #

03/22 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall #

* = Dashboard Confessional only

# = w/ Sydney Sprague

^ = Jimmy Eat World only