Joe Gatto Announces Departure from Impractical Jokers

Impractical Jokers co-star Joe Gatto has announced his departure from the long-running hidden camera prank show.

In a statement released on New Year’s Eve, Gatto explained that he’s focused on co-parenting after separating from his wife.

“Sorry in advance for the long and more-serious-than-usual note below, I just wanted to let you all know that I will no longer be involved with Impractical Jokers,” Gatto wrote. “Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Gatto starred on Impractical Jokers alongside his longtime friends and members of the comedy troupe The Tenderloins: James “Murr” Murray, Brian “Q” Quinn, and Sal Vulcano. In their own statement, the trio said they will continue the show without Gatto.

“Hi everyone, so here we are… After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe. While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January,” the statement read.

Impractical Jokers was recently renewed for its 10th season. New episodes will air later this year on truTV.