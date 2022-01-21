The Claws Come Out in Teaser Trailer for Tiger King Tale JOE vs CAROLE: Watch

It’s a battle over big cats when Carole Baskin (Kate McKinnon) comes after Joe Exotic (John Cameron Mitchell) in the new teaser trailer for Peacock’s JOE vs CAROLE. This fictionalized retelling of the Tiger King saga premieres March 3rd on Peacock.

JOE vs CAROLE comes from executive producer/showrunner Etan Frankel, and is based not on the Netflix documentary, but on Robert Moor’s podcast Joe Exotic. But the general gist will be familiar to anyone stuck in quarantine in 2020: Carole Baskin is an animal enthusiastic who chafes at Joe Exotic’s use of big cats for profit. But she might have some skeletons in her closet, and Exotic will fight like hell to expose what he believes is her hypocrisy.

“JOE vs CAROLE is a wild ride,” Frankel said in a statement “It’s a fun and rich journey into the story of people who live very extreme lives. When I took on this project a year and a half ago, I found Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin to be utterly fascinating, and this crazy tale about two big cat lovers quickly became an important story for me to tell. I hope that when people watch JOE vs CAROLE just maybe they’ll see these people that they thought they knew in a brand-new way.

“We knew it would take two extraordinary actors to portray these larger-than-life people as the complex, three-dimensional individuals that they are,” he continued. “ John Cameron Mitchell is one of the most gifted and thoughtful actors I’ve ever worked with. He cares so deeply about the work, and his performance is breathtaking. And Kate McKinnon is simply remarkable. She is able to make us double over with laughter one moment and then break our hearts the next. It was an absolute thrill to watch these two exceptional actors morph into these roles.”

The short teaser finds humor beneath the escalating hatred, with Exotic all but screaming, “It was fucking funny, wasn’t it?” and Baskin comparing her “laser focus” to a tiger in the wild. Kyle MacLachlan, Brian Van Holt, Sam Keeley, Nat Wolf, Marlo Kelly, William Fichtner, Dean Winters, and David Wenham co-star. Check out the trailer below.

The real-life Joe Exotic is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence for 17 federal charges of animal abuse and two counts of attempted murder-for-hire. He recently announced he’d been diagnosed with cancer.

Last year, Netflix returned to the feud with Tiger King 2, leading Carole Baskin to sue over footage used.