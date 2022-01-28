Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Joey Bada$$ Won’t Ejaculate During Sex to “Preserve My Lifeforce”

"When a man ejaculates, there’s a lot of things that leave your body"

joey bada$$ ejaculate sex lifeforce come cum bust a nut
Joey Bada$$
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 28, 2022 | 12:24pm ET

    Come again? Joey Bada$$ said he prefers not to ejaculate during sex in order to “preserve my lifeforce.”

    In an interview on the Lip Service podcast, the Brooklyn MC explained, “I’d rather not bust a nut… period.” He added, “Because I would rather preserve my lifeforce. When a man ejaculates, there’s a lot of things that leave your body. There’s blood cells, there’s testosterone, energy, you know, you get depleted. They say it’s like an equivalent to running 20 miles when you bust a nut.” If that were true, some of us would be in much better shape.

    It should be noted, Joey Bada$$ does have a daughter, so he would seem to be mechanically capable, unless she resulted from some sort of immaculate ejection.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    According to the rapper, this load of information has been a long time coming. “I’ve been doing this for like two years, I just hold it,” he said. “Once you don’t release that big ejaculation, you come a lot of times. You have like, multiple orgasms.” Check out just the tip of the conversation below.

    Earlier this month, Joey Bada$$ shared the single “The Rev3nge,” from his upcoming, yet-to-be titled new album. Last year he dropped the loosie “Let it Breathe.”

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

our lady peace spiritual machines 2 kmw photo by Lindsey Blane

Our Lady Peace on Reuniting with Futurist Ray Kurzweil, Working with TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek

January 28, 2022

Kid Rock mask

Kid Rock Threatens to Cancel Concerts Where Vaccine Mandates Are Enforced

January 28, 2022

benny the butcher tana talk 4 album announcement j cole johnny ps caddy new single music video stream watch

Benny the Butcher Announces Tana Talk 4, Taps J. Cole for "Johnny P's Caddy": Stream

January 28, 2022

The Maine Loved You a Little Origins Taking Back Sunday Adam Lazzara Charlotte Sands New Single Stream

The Maine Share Origins of Video for Taking Back Sunday Collaboration "Loved You a Little": Exclusive

January 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joey Bada$$ Won't Ejaculate During Sex to "Preserve My Lifeforce"

Menu Shop Search Sale