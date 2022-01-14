Joey Bada$$ Unveils New Single “The Rev3nge”: Stream

Joey Bada$$ has returned with a new song called “The Rev3nge.” Watch the official music video below.

“The Rev3nge” marks Joey Bada$$’s first proper single since last year’s “Let it Breathe,” and in the song, he takes the time to celebrate the success he’s had in recent years. “Bitch, I’m really really out for blood this time, look,” raps the Brooklyn MC. “I work hard, bust my ass, show people all over the world that we can do this.”

“The Rev3nge” will appear on Joey Bada$$’s forthcoming, as-yet-untitled third album, the follow up to 2017’s All-Amerikkkan Bada$$. He last appeared on Denzel Curry and Kenny Beats’ joint EP UNLOCKED 1.5. More recently, he starred in 50 Cent’s Starz crime drama Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Advertisement