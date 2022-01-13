John Mayer and Jeff Ross Filmed Emotional Video Picking Up Bob Saget’s Car from Airport

Rocker John Mayer and comedian Jeff Ross picked up Bob Saget’s car at the airport, and on the ride home they filmed an emotional video tribute to their friend.

“This is the only time in my life I’ve been honored to help out a friend at LAX,” Mayer joked, explaining that, “When someone dies, it’s the opposite of real life. You actually want to give people things to do, because that’s how they keep their hand on a person’s shoulder.”

Ross paid to get the car out of the parking garage, and noted he plans to hold the receipt as a keepsake. He said, “He really was love. He represented that. He has a beautiful wife, three daughters, and he made his fake family from TV into his real family.”

“And 30,000 people are tied for third place,” Mayer added.

“He ended the most benign conversations with ‘I love you,'” Ross recalled.

“I’ve just never known a human being on this earth who could give that much love individually and completely to that many people,” Mayer said, “In a way that made each person feel like he was a main character in their life, and they were a main character in his life.” Check out the video below.

Saget passed away on Sunday, and while the medical examiner’s investigation is still ongoing, he did note, “There is no evidence of drug use or foul play.” Tributes have come from all directions, with his Full House costar John Stamos saying he felt “broken” and “gutted,” while Pete Davidson recalled when Saget helped him during a period of “rough mental health.” Revisit our look back at his legacy, and if you’ve got the stomach for it, check out the time he told perhaps the filthiest joke ever committed to film.