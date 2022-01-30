John Mulaney to Become Third Fastest Host to Join SNL’s Five-Timers Club

John Mulaney is set to join Saturday Night Live’s Five-Timers Club as he returns to host on February 26th. LCD Soundsystem will serve as the episode’s musical guest, marking the band’s first visit to Studio 8H since 2017.

Mulaney, who worked on SNL as a writer between 2008 and 2014, first hosted an episode of the show in 2018. He’s since hosted in each subsequent season, making him one of the fastest hosts to join the illustrious Five-Timers Club (three years and 320 days, to be exact). In fact, only Steve Martin and Buck Henry joined the club in a shorter time frame.

Following Mulaney’s most recent turn as host in October 2020, he entered rehab for substance abuse. After completing treatment, he began dating actress Olivia Munn. The couple welcomed their first child in December 2021. Mulaney also recently embarked on a comeback standup tour called “From Scratch,” in which he addresses his relapse, visit to rehab, and dating Munn, among other topics.

Mulaney is set to kick off the latest leg of “From Scratch” in March. You can get tickets to the upcoming dates here.