John Stamos Reacts to Bob Saget’s Death: “I Am Broken. I Am Gutted.”

On Sunday, Bob Saget was found dead inside of an Orlando, Florida hotel room at the age of 65. News of Saget’s passing was met with an outpouring of tribute posts from the entertainment world.

"I am broken. I am gutted," tweeted Saget's Full House co-star John Stamos. "I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby."

“Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more,” wrote legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear.

"I'm so shocked at @bobsaget's passing," added Joel McHale. "One of the most kind & thoughtful people I've ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend."

"Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective," recounted former co-star Kat Dennings. Meanwhile, Jon Stewart called Saget "Just the funniest and nicest…"

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

I know that people lose loved ones, good people, every day. No one gets a pass. But the loss of Bob Saget hits deep. If you didn’t know him, he was kind and dear and cared about people deeply. He was the definition of “a good egg”. Too soon he leaves. #RipBobSaget — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) January 10, 2022

Comedy and tragedy are so close together and today they collided. I love you @bobsaget pic.twitter.com/Mc6PzkXIUb — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) January 10, 2022

Damn it @bobsaget you left your body

I’ll forever celebrate your genius, your giant heart, and joy for life.

Thank you for helping me through the inevitable sadness of life with comedy. At least now you can hang with Rodney & Don again

Bob Saget. A good hang, a good chat. Kind, funny, generous. RIP. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 10, 2022

Watch @bobsaget’s impromptu The Aristocrats story on YouTube. It’s brilliant and not for the faint of heart. — Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) January 10, 2022