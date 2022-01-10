Menu
John Stamos Reacts to Bob Saget’s Death: “I Am Broken. I Am Gutted.”

Norman Lear, Jon Stewart, Joel McHale, and Kat Dennings also remembered the late actor and comedian

John Stamos with Bob Saget
John Stamos with Bob Saget, photo by John Shearer/WireImage
January 9, 2022 | 9:07pm ET

    On Sunday, Bob Saget was found dead inside of an Orlando, Florida hotel room at the age of 65. News of Saget’s passing was met with an outpouring of tribute posts from the entertainment world.

    “I am broken. I am gutted,” tweeted Saget’s Full House co-star John Stamos. “I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

    “Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more,” wrote legendary TV writer and producer Norman Lear.

    “I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing,” added Joel McHale. “One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend.”

    “Oh god. Bob Saget!!! The loveliest man. I was his TV daughter for one season and he was always so kind and protective,” recounted former co-star Kat Dennings. Meanwhile, Jon Stewart called Saget “Just the funniest and nicest…”

    See more tributes to Saget below.

     

