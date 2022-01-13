Menu
Johnny Knoxville Recalls Time He Broke His Penis

The 2007 motorcycle stunt left him using a catheter for over three years

Johnny Knoxville, photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Variety
January 13, 2022 | 3:08pm ET

    Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has difficulty pinpointing the most painful injury he’s ever suffered, but when pressed by Variety, he landed on the time he broke his penis.

    “I broke my gym dog a number of years ago,” Knoxville joked of the 2007 incident, when he tried to flip a motorcycle and ended up using a catheter for three-and-a-half years. “That’s been well documented. So much has been said about so little.”

    He did eventually regain full use out of his genitals, but it was close. “The doctor said a couple centimeters down and it would’ve been out of commission,” he explained. “But I’ve had two children since then, so it’s in great working order. That’s too much information.”

    In the same interview, the 50-year-old prankster also contradicted reports that the upcoming movie Jackass Forever would be the franchise’s last. “We could do another one if we wanted. I don’t know if we want to, but we could let the old guys come in and have fun, but put it more on the young cast. I don’t know. After [the first two films], we’re like ‘Never.’ And then there we made a third one and now we make a fourth one. So, we’re never saying never.”

    Jackass Forever crash lands into theaters on February 4th, and if you’d like, you can check out the latest trailer now. Last year, a study estimated that the Jackass cast had racked up over $24 million in medical bills.

