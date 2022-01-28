Johnny Knoxville Suffered Brain Injury on Set of Jackass Forever

Over the course of his Jackass career, Johnny Knoxville has racked up an estimated $8.6 million in medical bills. He’s broken his penis, fractured his ankle, and suffered at least 16 concussions. However, Knoville’s most harrowing injury was sustained during filming of the latest Jackass film, as the daredevil suffered a brain hemorrhage after being knocked off of a bull.

Appearing on The Howard Stern Show in advance of the film’s February 4th release, Knoxville lost cognitive abilities for three months. “I remember taking some tests,” he recounted. “The neurosurgeon said, ‘Do you have trouble paying attention right now?’ I said, ‘Yeah, why?’ He goes, ‘Because you scored a 17 on [your attention].’ That’s out of 100.”

“I had to go under all these type of treatments,” Knoxville explained, “this transcranial magnetic stimulation, which they buzz your head with these magnets for about 30 minutes at a time for like, oh God, I would say 10 to 12 treatments over a series of two months and it’s supposed to help with depression and help with my cognitive skills. It was a tough one to come back from. I was trying to edit the movie at the time but I couldn’t sit still.”

“I can’t take any more hits to the head,” Knoxville added. “My brain was just playing tricks on me. I got really depressed and over-focused on things… I did have to start medication for the first time in my life. It completely turned me around – that and doing therapy.”

Fortunately, Knoxville says he has made a full recovery and is “the healthiest I’ve ever been” — until the next Jackass movie of course.