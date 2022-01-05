Menu
Jon Stewart Blasts J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter Banker Goblins as Anti-Semitic

Stewart compared the goblins to racist caricatures from The Protocols of the Elders of Zion

J.K. Rowling, The Making of Harry Potter Tour in London (Warner Bros.), and The Problem with Jon Stewart (YouTube)
January 5, 2022 | 11:42am ET

    In a recent episode of the podcast The Problem with Jon Stewart, the veteran comedian blasted J.K. Rowling for anti-Semitic tropes in the Harry Potter series, pointing out similarities between the goblins who work at the wizard bank Gringotts and historically racist depictions of Jewish people.

    “Here’s how you know Jews are still where they are,” Stewart said. “Talking to people, what I say is: Have you ever seen a Harry Potter movie? … Have you ever seen the scenes in Gringotts Bank? … Do you know what those folks who run the bank are? … Jews!”

    To demonstrate his point, he referenced the 1903 text The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, a piece of propaganda which helped popularize the idea of an international Jewish conspiracy. Speaking to an imaginary Harry Potter fan, he said, “Let me show you this from The Protocols of the Elders of Zion, I just want to show you a caricature. And they’re like, ‘Oh look at that, that’s from Harry Potter.’ And you’re like, ‘No, that’s a caricature of a Jew from an antisemitic piece of literature!’

    “J.K. Rowling was like, ‘Can we get these guys to run our bank?’ It’s a wizarding world… We can ride dragons, you can have a pet owl, but who should run the bank? Jews,” he said. “Yeah, they look like Jews, but what if the teeth were sharper?”

    In racist literature of the past and present, Jewish people are often presented as having long noses and clawed hands that are often grasping at gold coins. “It was one of those things where I saw it on the screen and I was expecting the crowd to be like, ‘Holy shit, [Rowling] did not, in a wizarding world, just throw Jews in there to run the fucking underground bank,” Stewart added. “And everybody was just like, ‘Wizards.’ It was so weird.” Referencing the house elf slaves, he added, “Even [the character] Dobby, it was like, ‘That’s fucked up.'” Check out a clip from the podcast below.

