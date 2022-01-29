Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Joni Mitchell Removes Music from Spotify: “I Stand in Solidarity with Neil Young”

"Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives"

Neil Young Joni Mitchell
Neil Young with Joni Mitchell, photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 28, 2022 | 10:06pm ET

    Joni Mitchell has followed Neil Young’s lead and removed her music from Spotify.

    “I’ve decided to remove all my music from Spotify,” Mitchell said in a brief note posted to her website on Friday. “Irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives. I stand in solidarity with Neil Young and the global scientific and medical communities on this issue.”

    On Wednesday, at Young’s request, Spotify removed his music from its catalog. Days earlier, the singer-songwriter issued an open letter to his management and record label demanding that his music be taken down from Spotify due to the streaming service’s spread of “fake information about vaccines.” Young specifically took issue with Spotify’s promotion of the Joe Rogan Experience, which has become a breeding ground for false COVID information. “I want all my music off their platform. They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” Young wrote.

    Related Video

    In a subsequent statement, Young elaborated on his stance. “Spotify has recently become a very damaging force via its public misinformation and lies about COVID,” he wrote. “I first learned of this problem by reading that 200 plus doctors had joined forces, taking on the dangerous life-threatening COVID falsehoods found in Spotify programming. I realized I could not continue to support Spotify’s life threatening misinformation to the music loving public.”

    Advertisement

    Young, who battled polio as a child, is a staunch advocate of vaccines. “I was vaccinated for POLIO at my school in Canada. Nothing new about vaccines. They have been there for a long time. Like me! Trust Science,” he recently wrote on his website.

    Mitchell, too, contracted polio as a child. “I had polio at the age of nine,” Mitchell said in an interview published in 1995. “My spine was twisted up like a train wreck. I couldn’t walk. I was paralyzed.” She credits the polio vaccine with saving her life.

    Young’s decision to call out Spotify was met with immense support from the online community, as the hashtag “#CancelSpotify” trended on Twitter for much of Thursday and Friday. In addition to Mitchell, David Crosby is among the artists standing behind Young; he tweeted that he was “proud” of his former bandmate. Other musicians including Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis used the Spotify backlash to highlight the continued controversy over Spotify’s royalty rates.

    Advertisement

    Mitchell’s catalog — which includes her 1971 opus Blue (one of the greatest albums of all time) — is still available on other streaming services including Tidal, Apple Music, Pandora, and Amazon Prime.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

grimes post-human tattoo white alien ink s

Grimes Shows Off "Post-Human" Chest Tattoo

January 28, 2022

neil young spotify battle joe rogan covid-19 disinformation polio child

Neil Young's Battle with Polio May Have Colored His Stand Against COVID Misinformation

January 28, 2022

benny the butcher j cole johnny p's caddy rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Benny the Butcher Recruits J. Cole for "Johnny P’s Caddy"

January 28, 2022

bleachers 2022 tour wolf alice beabadoobee blue de tigre charli bliss the lemon twigs tickets

Bleachers Announce 2022 Tour

January 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Joni Mitchell Removes Music from Spotify: "I Stand in Solidarity with Neil Young"

Menu Shop Search Sale