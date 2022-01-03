Josh Klinghoffer Covers Golden Girls Theme Song in Honor of Betty White: Watch

Like most of us, Josh Klinghoffer is currently mourning the loss of Betty White, who died on New Year’s Eve just weeks before her 100th birthday. The former Red Hot Chili Peppers member honored the longtime TV icon by sharing a guitar cover of the theme song to Golden Girls, the sitcom that helped solidify White’s legendary status.

“There has been a lot of loss lately, a lot of endings,” Klinghoffer wrote on Instagram. “It’s happening all the time everywhere, but these past few weeks have seen the loss of a few important people in my life. I rarely feel like I have any wisdom to share, but the son of the creator of the show I have included the theme song to said this, and I think it’s just brilliant. He said (something like), ‘We are all experts at being exactly who we were the day before.'”

He continued, “As it’s a beginning of sorts, tomorrow, perhaps try and do something differently. Make that call. Start that book. Go and breathe outside. Put an end to that fight. Feel. Try and mend some of the broken things you see around you, inside and out. Live life knowing you don’t have forever as all lives tend toward ending.” Listen to his cover of the Golden Girls theme song below.

Klinghoffer’s last studio album with the Red Hot Chili Peppers was 2016’s The Getaway. Since then, the guitarist has been working on his solo project Pluralone, and he recently joined Pearl Jam as a touring member. He also will hit the road backing Eddie Vedder on his upcoming Earthlings tour.