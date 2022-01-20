Joshua Jackson to Star in Fatal Attraction TV Remake

Back in November, Paramount+ announced a remake of Fatal Attraction that’ll build the 1987 psychosexual thriller into an episodic series. Today, the studio announced that they’ve found their Dan Gallagher in Joshua Jackson.

Jackson will star opposite Lizzy Caplan as Alex, a woman who becomes obsessed with Dan, a successful and married lawyer, after the two have a brief affair. With the added airtime that a limited series allows, the Fatal Attraction remake has been described as “a deep-dive reimagining of the classic psychosexual thriller and ’80s cultural touchstone [that] will explore fatal attraction and the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity, through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.”

Alexandra Cunningham (Dirty John, Chance) serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer for the series.

Most recently, Jackson starred in the Peacock series Dr. Death as Dr. Christopher Duntsch. First known for his breakout role as Pacey Witter in Dawson’s Creek, he’s also appeared in critically acclaimed shows like The Affair, Little Fires Everywhere, and When They See Us. Caplan is coming off lead roles in Hulu’s Castle Rock and the Apple TV series Truth Be Told.

The original Fatal Attraction film starred Michael Douglas as Dan Gallagher opposite Glenn Close as Alex Forrest. It was a box office and critical hit, becoming the highest-grossing film of 1987 and earning six Oscar nominations.