Kanye West Under Investigation for Criminal Battery After Allegedly Punching a Fan

Kanye West is reportedly under investigation for criminal battery after getting into an altercation on Thursday morning, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles and TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department is reportedly investigating a claim that West punched a fan near the Soho Warehouse in downtown LA around 3:00 a.m. local time. According to Fox 11, the fan told police that he approached West while he was in his car and asked him for his autograph. Allegedly, the two exchanged words, West exited his vehicle, and “then punched [the fan], knocking him the ground.” Police were called, but West had left the scene by the time officers arrived.

Earlier in the evening on Wednesday, West posed for photos after having dinner with an all-star group of celebrities that included his new girlfriend, Julia Fox, as well as Madonna, boxer Floyd Mayweather, and football star Antonio Brown.

West was also recently seen in a recording studio with The Game, Pusha-T, and ASAP Rocky. In a clip posted to social media, West phoned DJ Premier to inform him that he intend to release a new song on Friday.

On Wednesday, Kanye was announced as a headliner at the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

Kanye Madonna Floyd Mayweather and Antonio brown was at a kickback together

Ye x Pusha T x The Game x DJ Premier