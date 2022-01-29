Kanye West Will Not Be Allowed to Tour Australia if Unvaccinated, Warns Prime Minister

Australia’s prime minister has warned Kanye West that he will not allowed to tour the country unless he is vaccinated.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, West’s team recently put a hold on Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium for a proposed concert in March. Several other shows across the country are reportedly also on the books.

However, when asked about the rapper’s planned visit to Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he would only be welcome if he is vaccinated.

“The rules are you have to be fully vaccinated, they’re the rules,” Morrison said. “They apply to everybody as people have seen. It doesn’t matter who you are, they’re the rules. Follow the rules [and] you can come, if you don’t follow the rules you can’t.”

Australia’s Home Affairs Department states that foreign travelers to the country must be fully vaccinated and present a vaccination certificate upon arrival. Recently, Australia deported tennis star Novak Djokovic after he attempted to enter the country unvaccinated.

West’s vaccination status is unclear. He previously dismissed the COVID-19 vaccine as the “mark of the beast,” and subscribed the the false conspiracy theory that “They want to put chips inside of us, they want to do all kinds of things, to make it where we can’t cross the gates of heaven.” However, during his appearance on Drink Champs in late 2021, West said he had received one dose of the vaccine and described himself as “half-ccinated.”

Earlier this week, West announced that Donda 2 — the sequel to last year’s album Donda — would be released on February 22nd, 2022. As of now, his only confirmed US performance is a headlining slot at Coachella in April.