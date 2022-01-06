Kanye West and Billie Eilish are expected to headline the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2022, but who else will appear at the top of the lineup remains up in the air.

Goldenvoice has tagged West and Eilish to each close out a day of the two-weekend festival, Consequence has learned. The news was first reported on Wednesday evening by Variety.

Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, and Rage Against the Machine were previously announced as Coachella’s 2020 headliners prior to the festival’s postponement due to pandemic. Last summer, co-founder Paul Tollett told the Los Angeles Times that Scott and Rage Against the Machine would play the festival’s long-awaited return in April 2022, while Ocean would appear in 2023. Much has changed in the months since then, however.

Scott was removed from the Coachella bill following the tragic events at Astroworld in November, while Rage Against the Machine recently pulled themselves out of the festival, according to industry sources.

As of this week, Goldenvoice was still considering its options for a third headliner: Kendrick Lamar and Tyler, the Creator already passed on offers to play. Swedish House Mafia, who Coachella previously confirmed for 2022, remains an option to headline — though they don’t appear to be at the top of the list.

An official lineup announcement could come before the end of the week.

Representatives at AEG and Goldenvoice did not respond to Consequence’s requests for comment.