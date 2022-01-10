Kanye West Documentary jeen-yuhs to Debut in Theaters Ahead of Arrival on Netflix

Kanye West stans will have the opportunity to catch part of the documentary jeen-yuhs in theaters ahead of its arrival on Netflix. Today, the streamer revealed fans will be able to attend a nationwide preview of the project titled Act 1 (Vision) on February 10th for one day only.

Netflix also shared a new teaser trailer that opens with Chicago rapper Rhymefest asking Kanye, “Who are you to call yourself a genius?” Watch it below.

The three-part documentary is directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, who use behind-the-scenes footage of Kanye ranging from his early career as an in-demand producer, to forcing his way into becoming a solo rapper, to a level of stardom in pop culture as a whole that only Kanye himself could have imagined.

“It was like God saying, ‘I’m about to hand you the world,'” Kanye remembers in the trailer. “Just know, at any given time, I could take it away from you.” jeen-yuhs will also reportedly cover the death of Kanye’s mother, Donda West, along with his failed 2020 presidential campaign.

After jeen-yuhs premieres virtually at Sundance Film Festival later this month, fans will be able to catch the aforementioned preview six days before the first installment of the documentary hits Netflix on February 16th.

As Consequence reported last week, Kanye is expected to headline Coachella 2022 alongside Billie Eilish. In December, he reunited with longtime frenemy Drake for a 34-song performance marking his first concert in five years. Kanye’s long-delayed album, Donda, landed him nominations for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

