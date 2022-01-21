Kanye West Demands “Final Edit and Approval” on jeen-yuhs Documentary

We knew this was coming sooner or later. After staying publicly silent about the upcoming Netflix documentary jeen-yuhs, Kanye West has demanded that he “must get final edit and approval” before it lands on the streamer next month.

“I’m going to say this kindly for the last time,” Ye wrote on Instagram. “I must get final edit and approval on this doc before it releases on Netflix. Open the edit room immediately so I can be in charge of my own image. Thank you in advance.”

Directed by Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, a key selling point for jeen-yuhs is that it was made without final approval. In a recent interview with Variety, Simmons appeared to claim Ye gave him the nod to make the doc as he saw fit.

“I said, ‘Dude, you have to trust me.’ And he did, 100%,” Simmons recalled. “Mind you, when his team and the business people have gotten involved, they’re of course going to have their say. But I needed to tell this story. It’s not about making Kanye likable or not. The footage doesn’t lie. What makes the film special is that it’s not something definitive; it’s his journey through my vision.”

It’s unclear whether the Chicago rapper actually saw jeen-yuhs before making his public demand. For now, the three-part doc will premiere at Sundance Film Festival next week. Fans can preview it in theaters for one day only on February 10th ahead of its debut on Netflix on February 16th.

In other Ye news, PETA blasted him for the cover artwork of last week’s Pete Davidson diss “Eazy” and he’s currently under investigation for criminal battery after getting into an altercation with a man claiming to be a fan asking for an autograph. In April, he will headline Coachella alongside Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, and Swedish House Mafia.