Kanye West To Employ Homeless People for Upcoming Yeezy Collab, Fashion Show

Kanye West’s latest fashion venture involves assistance from some unlikely newcomers. TMZ reports the rapper and business mogul has partnered with David Sabastian, the founder of streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week, for a forthcoming Yeezy collaboration that would give people without homes the opportunity to model the clothes they made themselves.

Skid Row Fashion Week donates a portion of all sales to those living on Skid Row, a neighborhood in downtown Los Angeles known for its large homeless community. SRFW’s factory also employs people experiencing homelessness. Ye’s collaboration with the brand, which is scheduled to drop February 22nd, will go one step further by funneling 100% of the proceeds back to Skid Row’s residents, who also have a hand in designing the brand’s clothing.

Sabastian told TMZ that he and West are in the early stages of planning an official SRFW runway show, where they would hire its factory employees to model the clothing. This isn’t Ye’s first time addressing the homeless crisis in LA. Last November, he met with Los Angeles Mission CEO Troy Vaughn and shared his plan to help the unhoused.

West’s most recent studio album, Donda, arrived last August. Earlier today, he announced that Donda 2 will drop on February 22nd, with Future executive producing.

West has stayed in the headlines in recent months. He legally changed his name to Ye, finally made peace with Drake, and was announced as a headliner at Coachella 2022. More recently, he got into an altercation with an autograph-seeking fan and entered into a high-profile relationship with actress Julia Fox.

We’ll get a closer look at the multi-hyphenate’s mystifying career with jeen-yuhs, a three-part docuseries landing on Netflix February 16th. Read our Sundance review here.

