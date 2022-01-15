Kanye West Threatens to “Beat Pete Davidson’s Ass” on New Song “Eazy”: Stream

Kanye West has dropped a new song called “Eazy,” in which he threatens his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“God saved me from that crash… Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass,” West raps on the track.

Elsewhere on the song, Kanye addresses his divorce from Kardashian: “If we go to court, we’ll go to court together / Matter of fact, pick up your sis, we’ll go to court together.” Later, he raps, “Non-custodial dad, I bought the house next door… What you think the point of really bein’ rich for?”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, ending their marriage of seven years. The former couple has four kids together.

“Eazy” is a new collaboration between West and The Game, produced by Hit-Boy. It marks West’s first release since dropping his latest album Donda in August 2021.

Earlier this week, West allegedly got into an altercation with a fan. The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident as a misdemeanor criminal battery.

Also this week, West announced as a headliner at the 2022 Coachella Music and Arts Festival alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles.

