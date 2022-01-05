Feelin Good with Duddy Relaunches on CPN with Four-Song Set from Katastro

Listen via: Spotify | Pandora | Google | Amazon Music | iHeartRadio | RSS

It’s a good day for good vibes, as the Feelin Good with Duddy podcast officially joins the Consequence Podcast Network! On this week’s episode, hosts Duddy B of Dirty Heads and his brother Jake B catch up with their old friends Katastro.

The band from Tempe, Arizona hunker down in the bunker to discuss important topics like how human feces ended up on Christian’s monkey in Mexico and how Andy gets close to blacked out on Stiffy’s. Plus, the band performs a live four-song set on the show, playing “Bad News,” “Pocket Fulla,” “100 Rips,” and “Bad News.”

We also have everyone’s favorite segments like Fan Watch, One Star Search, and lots more. Listen to Katastro on Feelin Good with Duddy via the player above or watch the full video recording below.

stay tuned for the launch of The Rome and Duddy Show, coming Friday, January 7th to the Consequence Podcast Network.

With new episodes arriving every Wednesday, Feelin Good with Duddy finds brothers Duddy B and Jake B hanging with musicians, comedians, professional athletes, and more for chats that make you laugh and feel good!

