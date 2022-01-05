Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Feelin Good with Duddy Relaunches on CPN with Four-Song Set from Katastro

Tempe band hunkers down in the bunker with Duddy and Jake

feelin good with duddy 117 katastro
Feelin Good with Duddy with Katastro, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 5, 2022 | 12:30pm ET

    Listen via: Spotify | Pandora | Google | Amazon Music | iHeartRadioRSS

    It’s a good day for good vibes, as the Feelin Good with Duddy podcast officially joins the Consequence Podcast Network! On this week’s episode, hosts Duddy B of Dirty Heads and his brother Jake B catch up with their old friends Katastro.

    The band from Tempe, Arizona hunker down in the bunker to discuss important topics like how human feces ended up on Christian’s monkey in Mexico and how Andy gets close to blacked out on Stiffy’s. Plus, the band performs a live four-song set on the show, playing “Bad News,” “Pocket Fulla,” “100 Rips,” and “Bad News.”

    We also have everyone’s favorite segments like Fan Watch, One Star Search, and lots more. Listen to Katastro on Feelin Good with Duddy via the player above or watch the full video recording below.

    Advertisement

    Make sure to like and subscribe to Feelin Good wherever you get your podcasts, and stay tuned for the launch of The Rome and Duddy Show, coming Friday, January 7th to the Consequence Podcast Network. Follow along with CPN for updates on all our series.

    With new episodes arriving every Wednesday, Feelin Good with Duddy finds brothers Duddy B and Jake B hanging with musicians, comedians, professional athletes, and more for chats that make you laugh and feel good!

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

The Rome and Duddy Show feelin good with duddy podcasts

The Rome and Duddy Show and Feelin Good with Duddy Join the Consequence Podcast Network

December 31, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Feelin Good with Duddy Relaunches on CPN with Four-Song Set from Katastro

Menu Shop Search Sale