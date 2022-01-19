Kaytranada and H.E.R. Perform “Intimidated” on Fallon: Watch

Kaytranada stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night in support of his latest EP, Intimidated. During the appearance, he teamed up with Grammy-winning R&B singer H.E.R. for a dynamic performance of the title track from the project.

H.E.R. opened the song while seated at a piano and facing the electronic producer, who encouraged the crowd to get involved with some enthusiastic dancing. To cheers from the crowd, H.E.R. stood up to put her all into the performance one minute in. Her smooth vocals were put on full display as Kaytranada enthusiastically played synths and showed off more dance moves in the background.

Marking the follow-up to Kaytranada’s Grammy-winning 2019 album, BUBBA, the three-track Intimidated arrived in November with additional appearances from Mach-Hommy and Thundercat. Earlier in the year, he produced songs on albums from YEBBA, D Smoke, Tinashe, and more.

Meanwhile, H.E.R. released her proper debut album, Back of My Mind, in June. The LP earned her several Grammy nods, including Album of the Year and Best R&B Album. Thanks to newly instituted rules by the Recording Academy, Kaytranada also received nominations in those categories for his production on “Bloody Waters.”

Check out our review of H.E.R.’s performance at New York City’s Apollo Theater in November 2021. Starting in April, she will join Coldplay on their worldwide “Music of the Spheres World Tour.” Snag your tickets here.