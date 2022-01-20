Kelly Rizzo Remembers Husband Bob Saget as the “Best Man I’ve Ever Known in My Life”

Kelly Rizzo appeared on TODAY on Thursday morning to reflect on her husband Bob Saget’s life and character following his sudden passing earlier this month.

“Who was the Bob Saget, like, at dinner when there was no audience? When there was no one around, no one to make laugh, what was that guy like?” host Hoda Kotb asked during the virtual interview. Rizzo replied, “It was still the same. He was there to just enjoy life. And he just wanted to make people feel good.”

She continued, “I mean, if we went to a restaurant, he would talk to all of the waiters, the waitresses. He knew all the hosts. Everybody knew him and loved him. And his constant message was, ‘Just treat everybody with kindness,’ because he had gone through so much in his life, and he knew how hard life could be.”

The blogger, who married the Full House actor in 2018 after three years of dating, also called him, “the best man I’ve ever known in my life.”

“He was just so kind and so wonderful, and everybody that was in his life knew it. And even anybody that would just casually meet him was like, ‘Wow, this is a special guy,'” she said.

Rizzo also recalled her final communication with her late husband. “I think I said, ‘I love you dearly’, and he said, ‘I love you endlessly,’ and then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow,” she said. “It was just all love.” Watch a clip of Rizzo’s interview with Kotb below.

Police concluded that Saget’s unexpected death showed no signs of foul play or drug use, and the actor’s friends, family, and former co-stars gathered last Friday to lay him to rest in a private funeral. His Full House brothers, John Stamos and Dave Coulier, served as pallbearers along with John Mayer, Judd Apatow, Norman Lear, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, and others.

Besides that, John Mayer and Jeff Ross volunteered to pick up Saget’s car from Los Angeles International Airport, and used the ride home to reminisce about their friend, and Chappelle dedicated a portion of a recent standup set to Saget. Check out our look back at Saget’s legacy, and revisit his scene from The Aristocrats, one of the filthiest jokes ever filmed.

“He always was just so kind and loving to everybody. He was just the best man I’ve ever known in my life.”@hodakotb speaks with Kelly Rizzo (@EatTravelRock), the late Bob Saget’s wife, who is opening up about the sudden loss of her husband. pic.twitter.com/Jb24ucQZ4o — TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2022