Kendrick Lamar Making Comedy Film with South Park’s Matt Stone and Trey Parker

In the film, "a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend's ancestors once owned his"

Kendrick Matt Stone Trey Parker
Kendrick Lamar (Frazer Harrison) / Matt Stone and Trey Parker (Park County)
January 13, 2022 | 4:15pm ET

    Kendrick Lamar is teaming up with South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker for a new live-action comedy.

    The untitled feature film is being produced by Lamar and Dave Free under their media company pgLang. Stone and Parker are on board as co-producers, and Paramount Pictures will handle the film’s theatrical and home distribution.

    Written by comedian Veron Chatman, the film “will depict the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave reenactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his,” according to a press release. Production is slated to begin in Spring 2022.

    Kendrick Lamar and Dave Fre launched pgLang in 2020. They’ve described it as “a multi-lingual company, communicating this generation’s creative language through mediums exemplifying the shared experiences that connect us all.” Last year, Lamar announced that his next album would be his final release through longtime label home Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), leading to speculation that future projects would be put out under pgLang.

