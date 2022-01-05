Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser on Characters in Their Songs, Demoitis, and Fear-Based Exercise

The indie songwriters also talk about touring together and their latest releases

kevin morby hamilton leithauser kmw
Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 5, 2022 | 1:49pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser stopped by the WFPK studios during their tour together and spoke with Kyle Meredith about the history of their friendship and writing the song “Virginia Beach” together. The pair also perform the song, as well as Morby’s “Campfire” and Leithauser’s “The Stars of Tomorrow.”

    Related Video

    Morby then spoke about releasing the demos to Sundowner and both artist’s experience with demoitis (a phenomenon by which you listen to one version of something so frequently that the proper recording becomes difficult to accept.)

    Advertisement

    Meanwhile, Leithauser talks about living in Washington, DC during the political unrest of the last few years, releasing his live album from Cafe Carlisle, and how the characters that populate last year’s The Loves of Your Life all seem to be running from someone.

    Listen to Hamilton Leithauser and Kevin Morby discuss their time on the road and more by listening to the episode above or via the YouTube player below. Also, make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

    For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

gina schock go go's kmw photo by Arnold-Neimanis kyle meredith with podcast

Gina Schock of The Go-Go's on New Photo Book, Rock Hall Induction, and Upcoming Projects

January 3, 2022

steve perry kmw the season holiday album photo by MYRIAM SANTOS

Steve Perry Says New Holiday Album The Season "Was Emotional Therapy"

December 13, 2021

dream theater a view from the top of the world kmw

Dream Theater’s James LaBrie on Taking Inspiration From the Elon Musk/Joe Rogan Interview

December 10, 2021

katelyn tarver kmw subject to change

Katelyn Tarver on Subject to Change: “Making This Album Almost Felt Like I Blacked Out"

December 8, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser on Characters in Their Songs, Demoitis, and Fear-Based Exercise

Menu Shop Search Sale