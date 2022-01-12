Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Kid Cudi Stars in a Killer Porn in New Trailer for A24’s X: Watch

The new film from Ti West arrives March 18th

Kid Cudi in X movie
Kid Cudi in X (A24)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 12, 2022 | 10:56am ET

    A pornographic film shoot descends on a rural Texas farmhouse, but the actors aren’t the only ones coming in the first trailer for X. A24’s latest cracked horror movie was written and directed by Ti West, and stars Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Brittany Snow, Jenna Ortega, Mia Goth, and Martin Henderson.

    In theaters March 18th, finds an X-rated production interrupted by the elderly owners of the farm. “My wife, Pearl, is next door,” their host says near the trailer’s beginning. “So I would appreciate a little discretion.”

    Alas, these aspiring stars agree that, “It’s better to ask for forgiveness than permission,” but it doesn’t seem like they’ll get that chance. Things take a spooky turn when Pearl appears in one of their bed’s at night, and they only get worse when she’s caught wandering the grounds outside their lodgings. “Are you all right?” one of them asks her. “No,” she replies. The crew does plenty of heavy breathing and screaming, but almost all of it happens when the cameras aren’t rolling. Oh, and Kid Cudi sports the year’s most glorious afro-and-mustache combination to date, as you can see in the trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Elsewhere in the A24 verse, the buzzy production company released The Humans last fall, and it’s dropping Everything Everywhere All at Once on March 25th. As for Kid Cudi, he recently set a rap sales record for his latest album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen.

    X Movie Poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kimi trailer zoe kravitz steven soderbergh

Zoë Kravitz Overhears a Murder in Trailer for Steven Soderbergh's Cyber-Thriller Kimi: Watch

January 12, 2022

tom holland oscars

Let Tom Holland Host The Oscars, You Cowards

January 12, 2022

pig director Michael Sarnoski a quiet place 3

Pig Director Michael Sarnoski to Helm Third A Quiet Place Movie

January 11, 2022

foo fighters studio 666 trailer dave grohl watch stream

Foo Fighters Tussle with Rock and Roll Demons in Trailer for Studio 666: Watch

January 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Kid Cudi Stars in a Killer Porn in New Trailer for A24's X: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale